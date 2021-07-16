Henderson County woman arrested after drug trafficking investigation

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky (WEHT) – A woman from Robards is facing charges after authorities say she sold methamphetamine to someone during a drug trafficking investigation.

Detectives say Johna Stone, 29, was arrested on Friday as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. Authorities say she sold meth to a confidential source in the parking lot of a store on Green Street in Henderson. Police say Stone was already facing charges after a drug trafficking incident in June where she had her three children in the vehicle with her.

Stone was lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center on a $7,500 full cash bond.