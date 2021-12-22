Henderson drug bust leads police to obtaining LSD and Ketamine

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — An illegal drug trafficking investigation has lead authorities to stop drug movement from Evansville to Henderson, police say.

Detectives say they arrested Rahzel Parker, 25, after seeing him exit an Uber vehicle with drugs in his possession.

According to police reports, the drugs were being brought to an undercover source that was under surveillance of Sheriff’s Deputies.

During the investigation, police say they recovered a prescription bottle containing over a quarter ounce of suspected Ketamine powder, 200 LSD dots and cash. Police valued the street value of the drugs at $4,000.

Rahzel Parker faces two charges of trafficking in a controlled substance, and has since been booked into the Henderson County Detention Center.