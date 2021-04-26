Henderson man allegedly runs away from officers investigating electricity theft

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police say an officer is nearly run over after trying to detain a man as part of an investigation into electricity theft on Pond Street. The incident happened on Wednesday, but the man was arrested Sunday.

HPD says on Wednesday, Carl Jacob was sitting in a vehicle in the driveway of the home that was allegedly stealing electricity. When officers tried to detain Jacob, they say he resisted arrest and drove off with the door still open, nearly hitting the officer.

Jacob was arrested Sunday on several charges including resisting arrest, evading police, and disorderly conduct. Jacob is being held in the Henderson County Detention Center.