HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Saturday night, police say they arrested a man on several charges after he tried evading police. Around 9 p.m., an officer tried to pull over a vehicle at the intersection of 3rd and Carlisle Street.

Henderson Police say the vehicle took off but were able to write down the license plate number before evading police. Officers were in the area of the suspect’s residence when he pulled into the driveway not too long after the attempted traffic stop.

Brent D. Smith was arrested and charged with: