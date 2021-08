GIBSON COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – A Henderson man is accused of driving more than 100 miles per hour on Highway 41 in southern Indiana.

The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says 20-year-old Javier Haynes was clocked going 106 miles per hour in a 60 miles per hour zone near Toyota on Wednesday night.

Haynes was charged with reckless driving and has since posted a $900 bond.