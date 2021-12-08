Henderson man charged with shooting a child out on bond

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A man is out on bond after having shot a two-year-old. Police say Darren Miller was arrested after shooting a two-year-old child.

Darren Miller was arrested for shooting a 2-year-old child, and he posted bond. He is due in Henderson District Court December 9 at 9:00 a.m. for Arraignment.

Miller was charged for first degree assault and two counts of first degree wanton endangerment. Miller allegedly fired into the vehicle the child was in, hitting the child and endangering two other people in the vehicle. The child was sent to a hospital before being airlifted to a children’s hospital with life-threatening injuries.