Henderson man facing robbery charge after allegedly stealing gun

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson man was arrested Monday and is now facing a robbery charge after an incident.

On July 11, police responded to a fight in progress call and found a victim unconscious. The victim later told police Alianard Washington, 18, grabbed a handgun out of the victim’s waistband and pointed it at him. A juvenile then punched the victim in the face and beat him until he was unconscious.

Police executed a search warrant on Washington’s home and found the stolen handgun hidden in a bathroom.

Washington was on an ankle monitor at the time in connection to a February robbery at Kelly’s Market.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)