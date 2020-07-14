Henderson man facing robbery charge after allegedly stealing gun

Crime

gun and lights

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A Henderson man was arrested Monday and is now facing a robbery charge after an incident.

On July 11, police responded to a fight in progress call and found a victim unconscious. The victim later told police Alianard Washington, 18, grabbed a handgun out of the victim’s waistband and pointed it at him. A juvenile then punched the victim in the face and beat him until he was unconscious.

Police executed a search warrant on Washington’s home and found the stolen handgun hidden in a bathroom.

Washington was on an ankle monitor at the time in connection to a February robbery at Kelly’s Market.

(This story was originally published on July 14, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

