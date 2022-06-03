HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police (KSP) arrested Donald S. Howard, 52, from Henderson on June 2 around 7:30 p.m. Howard was charged with multiple offenses including speeding, failure to follow signals from an officer directing traffic and driving under the influence.

Police said Howard sped by a KSP trooper into a work area on Kentucky Hwy 416 near Hebbardsville. KSP officials said the trooper was directing traffic around a downed power line covering both lanes. The trooper tried to stop Howard and clocked him at 98 miles per hour according to a news release by the KSP sent to Eyewitness News.

The release said that Howard led the trooper on a chase. During the chase, Howard turned down a gravel road and lost control of his vehicle according to the KSP.

A KSP spokesperson said that the vehicle turned over and Howard fled on foot. The trooper caught Howard as he resisted arrest but was taken into custody without further incident according to KSP officials.

Howard was transported to Henderson County Detention Center in Henderson. Howard has been charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, evading law enforcement by vehicle and foot, speeding, resisting arrest, driving on a DUI suspended license, no insurance, failure to signal and not obeying an officer’s instructions directing traffic.

The KSP said citizens can help keep highways safe by calling the KSP at (800) 222-5555 or by downloading the KSP mobile app to report reckless drivers and criminal activity.