HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man charged with kidnapping and assaulting a woman in 2019 was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Police arrested Jacob Bates in March of 2019.

The victim told police she was kidnapped and tortured for several hours lasting into the following day. She also told police that her nine-year-old child was home when the attack happened and that the kidnappers also threatened the child’s life.