Henderson man sentenced for the murder of Chloe Randolph

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A Henderson man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his estranged wife in March of 2019.

Mohamud Abdikadir was arrested for the murder of Chloe Randolph and he pleaded guilty to the charges. Abdikadir gave up his right to an appeal as well as early parole. He will get credit for the two and a half years he’s already served.

Randolph’s parents and brothers were at the hearing. They said 20 years is not enough, but they accept it.

Last year, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear signed the Chloe Randolph Act into law. That law provides additional rights and protections for the families of murder victims and prevents murder suspects from claiming the body of a victim after a crime.