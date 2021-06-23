Henderson Police arrest two after responding to stabbing

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police arrested two people after responding to a report of a stabbing on Wednesday night.

Henderson Police responded to the 400 block of South Adams Street in reference to a male subject being stabbed. Officers located the male, who had lacerations and stab wounds to his arms and legs. The male stated that a female attacked him.

The female was also located at the scene and stated the male attacked her and she was trying to defend herself. The male and female were both arrested on domestic assault charges. Their names have not yet been released.

This case is still under investigation.