HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) received a report regarding an elderly woman being abused. HPD was called to the 600 block of Spring Garden Road at 8:20 a.m. on July 6.

The report HPD received said Brooke Ellis, 30, physically abused an elderly woman. HPD arrested Ellis and took her to Henderson County Detention Center for wanton abuse/neglect for adult person and possession of marijuana.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Henderson Police Department at (270) 831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at (270) 831-1111.