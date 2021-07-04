Henderson Police investigate robbery

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is investigating a robbery that happened just before midnight on Saturday.

Officers were dispatched to Algonquins in reference to a reported robbery at approximately 11:46 p.m.. According to a news release, the victim said an unknown man approached him while he was inside his vehicle and pointed a handgun at him, demanding the victim give him all of his money. The victim said the man assaulted him and left with his wallet containing personal items and approximately $470.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or leaven an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.