Henderson Police requesting public’s help finding stolen gun

Henderson, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are asking the public for their assistance in locating a stolen handgun.

Police say a caller phoned them around 10:30 Sunday night, and told them a 9mm handgun was taken from his vehicle early Saturday morning around 2 at Henderson Station Apartments near Center Street.

Police say if anyone has information regarding the stolen weapon, they should call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295, or Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on November 9, 2020)

