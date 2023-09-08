HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is investigating a series of attempts to cash counterfeit checks at banks in the area.

Police say the investigation began on August 15, when Michael Weddle of Evansville attempted to cash a forged check at a bank on Barrett Boulevard. The check was drawn on a local business, who confirmed it was counterfeit.

In speaking with police, Weddle admitted that he and several others had been attempted to cash forged checks at several banks. Bank officials also told police that another male subject had come in and cashed a forged check before Weddle had arrived.

Michael Weddle (Courtesy: Henderson County Detention Center)

Weddle was arrested and lodged in the Henderson County Detention Center. According to the jail website, he has a court date set for September 26.

Anyone with more information should contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or call Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.