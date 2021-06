HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Henderson Police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman on Sunday.

Officers say that a house in the 500 block of South Alvasia Street was shot several times, and a woman was grazed by a bullet. There were three adults and two small children inside the home at the time.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Henderson Police Department Investigation Division at 270-831-1295

This is an ongoing investigation.