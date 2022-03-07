HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A grand jury indicted a Henderson woman Monday following her arrest on January 5 for leading police on an early morning chase and drove “erratically”.

Police were called to the Circle K on Highway 41 North just before 5:20 a.m. that morning to a report of a white Jeep that had driven through a fence at the Audubon Chrysler Center. When officers found the Jeep, it took off.

According to police, officers were able to apprehend the driver after using spike strips, stopping her car at North Elm Street and 10th.

Melissa Cobb, 29, was indicted on charges of: