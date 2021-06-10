Hit and run accidents on the rise in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Evansville Police say, starting around March of last year, there were about 70 hit and run calls every month. However, they say lately they’re getting about 100 calls a month.

EPD says this is likely due to more people being out because positive COVID-19 cases are on the decline. Officer Taylor Merriss says the EPD’s hit and run unit is working tirelessly to find the drivers responsible for accidents.

Officer Merriss says the best thing you can do is be a good witness and make sure your car insurance policies are up to date. If you accidentally hit a parked car, you can call 911 to get the situation handled before it turns into a crime.