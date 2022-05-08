STEWARTSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Posey County Sheriff Tom Latham says deputies responded to a residential entry and theft over the weekend in Stewartsville, Ind.

Saturday evening, three Hispanic men came to a home and offered to seal the victims’ driveway, the sheriff says. Sheriff Latham tells us the men lured the victims’ outside while one went inside and stole money.

The suspects were driving a mid-2000’s black Ford F-150 Crew Cab with a plastic cube containing sealant in the back.

If you have any information about these three men, you’re asked to contact Posey County Dispatch at (812) 838-1320.