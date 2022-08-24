HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Madisonville Police Department says another teacher has been arrested in Hopkins County.

On Monday, police say they opened an investigation into Brandon Poole, a teacher in Hopkins County. According to a press release, detectives determined that Poole showed an obscene animated video to the students in his class.

39-year-old Brandon Poole was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail on 11 counts of “Distribution of Obscene Matter to Minor”.

Just two days ago, another Hopkins County teacher was arrested and booked into the jail. He is facing a charge of Sexual Abuse 1st Degree. The Hopkins County Schools’ District released this statement following the arrest:

“Hopkins County Schools’ number one priority is the safety of our students and staff. This matter was immediately turned over to the authorities and is now being handled by law enforcement.

Due to the confidentiality of personnel situations, we cannot comment on specific incidents and investigations. But, as required by law, Hopkins County Schools does and will continue to immediately report all suspected incidents of child abuse, neglect, dependency, and any potential criminal activity that comes to the attention of our administration.”

