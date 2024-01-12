HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – In Hopkins County, authorities say a Madisonville is behind bars on multiple sex crime charges.

According to the Hopkins County Jail website, 46-year-old Henry Strader was booked on Friday on the following charges:

Possession of child pornography

Distributing obscene material to minors

Procuring or promoting the use of a minor electronically

Official misconduct (1st degree)

Strader is being held in the Hopkins County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

This is a developing story. We are working to get more information.