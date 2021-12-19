Hopkins county man arrested after allegedly stealing from tornado-stricken homes

HOPKINS Co., Ky (WEHT) – Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office says 52-year-old Jimmy Benton of Madisonville was arrested after he was trying to steal stuff from a tornado damaged home.

Benton got caught Saturday morning after a deputy asked a homeowner if anyone was supposed to be cleaning things up. The homeowner said no, and deputies say that Benton had a trailer attached to his vehicle that had house hold appliances on it.

Benton was arrested and booked into the Hopkins County Jail. According to the jail website, he was released late last night.