MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The Madisonville Police Department says they have arrested a man accused of sexually abusing a minor.

Trevor Duvall, 23, was arrested on the charges of 1st degree sexual abuse and 1st degree sodomy.

According to a police spokesperson, Duvall committed several acts between 2017 and 2020. The abused reportedly started when the victim was just 13 years old.

Detective Kyle Dame was assigned to investigate the case. Duvall was interviewed and placed under arrest and charged with the two criminal charges according to the police report.

The Madisonville Police Department is unable to release any more details due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation.