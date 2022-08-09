Police in Charleston, South Carolina said the juvenile tried to run after crashing the car. (Getty Images)

PADUCAH, Ky. (WEHT) — A Christian County man could be facing upwards of 40 years in prison for his accused crimes if convicted. A federal grand jury returned an indictment Tuesday charging 38-year-old Buddy Chambless with drug trafficking and firearms offenses.

According to the attorney’s office, Chambless has a prior felony conviction for trafficking methamphetamine while armed. The indictment seeks forfeiture of over a dozen firearms that were seized during the course of the investigation.

Chambless will be scheduled to make an initial court appearance before a U.S. Magistrate Judge. If convicted, he will not be eligible for parole in the federal system.

