HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) is asking for help identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say a robbery occurred at Kelly’s Food Mart on Washington Street at 7:17 p.m. on December 22. HPD says a second robbery occurred at Vinny’s Market on Madison Street at 7:46 p.m. on the same day.

(Courtesy: Henderson Police Department)

According to a victim, the suspect was described as a white male in his 20s, approximately 6’ tall and slim build. A victim said he produced a black handgun at each robbery and was wearing the same clothing.

If anyone has any information regarding the robbery, please contact the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295.