HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Henderson Police Department says a homeowner who owned a residence along the 1300 block of Obyrne Street had their home burglarized sometime late this week.

According to a press release, officers responded to the home Friday evening around 6:19. The victim told police that between Wednesday night and Friday night, someone broke into the home and stole several items. According to HPD, the victim told police that the burglar ransacked the home before leaving.

If anyone has information about this case, you’re asked to call the Henderson Police Department at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

