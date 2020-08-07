HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police were called to the intersection of Vine Street and S. Alves Street Thursday around 9:10 p.m. about reports of multiple shots fired.
Shortly after officers arrived, they learned one person who had been shot walked themselves to the hospital. That person was treated and released.
If you any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.
For the latest breaking news and stories from across the
Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.
(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)
LATEST LOCAL NEWS:
- Infant death under investigation in Evansville
- Evansville man arrested after getting stuck in chimney
- HPD investigating shooting in the area of JFK Basketball Courts
- Gov. Pritzker announces new rules for businesses regarding face masks
- Diesel fuel spill cleaned in White River