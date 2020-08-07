HPD investigating shooting in the area of JFK Basketball Courts

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) Henderson Police were called to the intersection of Vine Street and S. Alves Street Thursday around 9:10 p.m. about reports of multiple shots fired.

Shortly after officers arrived, they learned one person who had been shot walked themselves to the hospital. That person was treated and released.

If you any information about this incident, you’re asked to call Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Henderson Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

