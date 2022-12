HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a weed robbery led to a shooting on Garfield Avenue.

The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on November 25, around 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave while trying to sell marijuana. Police say on December 9 a male juvenile was charged with Robbery 1st in regard to this shooting.

Police say the juvenile was lodged at McCracken County Juvenile Detention Center.