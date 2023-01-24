HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On January 23, officers with the Henderson Police Department (HPD) responded to the 500 block of Barrett Boulevard for a robbery.

Police say upon arrival, officers spoke with employees who told officers a male left the store with a bottle of alcohol. The employees told police they went after the male after he left the store to try and apprehend him.

Employees say when they approached the vehicle the male got out a pocket knife and cut a another male. The male who was cut was cleared by EMS on scene for his injuries.

Officers say the suspect then left the scene in a white SUV, going towards Evansville. The suspect is charged with Robbery 1st, according to a media release.