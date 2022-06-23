HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) with the help of the Kentucky State Police (KSP) Drug Enforcement/Special Investigation Unit, made two arrests on June 23 charging them with various drug trafficking offenses.

Police say Jalen D. Armstead is being charged with Trafficking a Controlled Substance in the 1st Degree for 4 grams of Cocaine (Class C Felony). According to the authorities, he has been arrested multiple times and convicted in Henderson for drug trafficking before.

Reports say Rendi Reed is being charged with two counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance for 2 grams of methamphetamine (Class D Felony). This is her first offence.

The police urge anyone with complaints of suspected drug activity to contact the HPD at 270-831-1295 or the KSP at 270-826-3312. All complaints and information will remain anonymous.