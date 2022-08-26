HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) has identified the victims of the Clay Street shooting.

Officers say the deceased victims were identified as Steven Wathen, 67, and Chad Holmes, 44. Police say the surviving victims were a 33-year-old male and a 41-year-old male. HPD says all four victims were residents of the Harbor House.

HPD says on August 25, at about 7:40 p.m. Henderson Police responded to the Harbor House men’s shelter located in the 800 block of Clay Street in Henderson, in reference to a report of multiple people shot.

Police say when officers arrived, they found four people that had been shot. HPD says one victim was dead when they arrived and three others were taken to local hospitals with life threatening injuries. Officers say while units were on scene, they were notified that one of the victims had died from his injuries at the hospital

Henderson Police says it used eyewitness accounts to quickly identify the suspect as Kenneth Gibbs, a resident of the Harbor House. HPD says it had a vehicle description of a white car that Gibbs was driving. Officers say at about 9:47 p.m. the suspect’s empty vehicle was spotted at Hayes Boat Ramp, and multiple officers flooded the area and located Kenneth Gibbs walking in the area of the Atkinson Park softball fields. HPD says Gibbs was taken into custody without further incident.

Police say Gibbs was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest. Officers say Gibbs was taken to the Henderson Police Department, where he was interviewed and arrested for the shootings. Police say Gibbs was lodged at the Henderson County Detention Center and charged with 2 counts of Murder and 2 counts of Attempted Murder.