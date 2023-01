HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday evening, Henderson Police responded to the Subway on US 41 North following reports of a robbery. Subway employees told officers that the suspect entered the restaurant and pointed a gun at the employees. The suspect demanded all of the money out of the register then fled the scene on foot.

HPD asks anyone with information to contact them at (270) 831-1295 or “Crime Stoppers” at (270) 831-1111.

This is a developing story.