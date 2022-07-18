HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a suspect they say fled the scene of a fatal collision with a motorcycle on Old Corydon Road on Friday.

Police responded to the intersection of Highway 425 and Old Corydon Road just before 8 a.m. in reference to the collision. Police say the driver of the motorcycle, later identified as Charles B. Harris III, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have identified Barry Lee Harper, 52, of Robards, as a suspect in the hit and run, and have issued a warrant for his arrest. Police describe Harper as a white male, 6’0″ and approximately 220 pounds with green eyes and brown hair. Police have said that Harper may have sustained injuries from the collision and that he has family members living in both the Corydon and Henderson areas.

Courtesy: Henderson Police Department

Anyone with information on Harper is asked to contact the Henderson Police at 270-831-1295 or Crime Stoppers at 270-831-1111.