HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Henderson Police Department (HPD) say they arrested a man for drugs on May 19. HPD identified the man as 23 year-old Ethan Stone.

Officers say they pulled Stone over after they saw an expired vehicle license plate on a white Chevrolet truck in the 1000 block of North Elm Street. The officers on the scene say they smelled marijuana inside the vehicle and conducted a search according to a press release sent by HPD to Eyewitness News.

The release says that officers located methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia. Stone was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, no vehicle registration and no driver’s license according to authorities.

Stone is currently at Henderson County Detention Center.