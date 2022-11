HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A shooting occurred at the 600 block of Clay Street on Friday night.

Henderson Police say Issac Beck,18, and Davion Hannah, 21, were arrested. Police say the two were shooting at each other, but no one was hurt.

Beck was charged with:

Assault, 1st degree

Wanton Endangerment-1st degree

Hannah was charged with:

Failure to Appear (6 counts)

Assault, 1st degree

Wanton Endangerment-1st degree

Both are booked in the Henderson County Detention Center.