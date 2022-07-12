DUBOIS COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – Steven Gomez, a Huntinburg man who was arrested and charged in connection to a 2020 double homicide, was sentenced on July 12 at 8:15 a.m. to the counts he had plead guilty to. He will serve the sentences consecutively.

According to reports, the first count was Aiding Robbery Causing Serious Bodily Harm. This is a Level 2 Felony for which he was sentenced to 15 years in prison at the Indiana Department of Corrections.

The court said the second count was Obstruction of Justice which is a Level 6 Felony. He was sentenced to 2 years in the Indiana Department of Corrections for the charge.

Court documents say the third count was Possession of Marijuana, a Class B Misdemeanor; He got 180 days for the charge.

The court said Gomez will serve a total of 15 years. The first 10 years he will spend at the Department of Corrections. That will be followed by 2 years of work release, 2 years of house arrest and 1 year of supervised probation.

Gomez still has cases pending in both Crawford and Spencer Counties as well.