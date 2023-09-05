HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The suspect in a fatal I-69 vehicle accident was in court Tuesday.

Court documents say the court found probable cause to believe 29-year-old Mariah Kammerer committed a felony, and the court set a bond in the amount of $50,000/5,000.

Documents says Kammerer’s condition is to not to operate a motor vehicle or consume any alcohol. Officials say the initial hearing is scheduled for September 8 at 1 p.m.

According to a police affidavit, Kammerer was arrested after allegedly causing a deadly crash when she slammed into a car parked on the shoulder of I-69. According to reports from witnesses, Kammerer’s vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and was weaving in and out of traffic lanes prior to the crash.