Illegal street race lands one participant in custody, ISP says

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) — A crew of street racers in Indianapolis didn’t seem to take the phrase, “Don’t try this at home” too seriously. One participant of an alleged street race has landed himself in custody for this very reason.

On the night of Jan. 22, several emergency calls came through ISP’s dispatch warning of cars blocking off streets on the city’s east side, police say. By all accounts, the callers told police that the blockade of vehicles were set up to let other cars race.

Indiana State Police tells us a trooper arrived at the area and saw the alleged street racing. According to police reports, one of the cars that was blocking traffic was pulled over and the driver was arrested.

Martin Green, 25, of Indianapolis now faces the preliminary charges of:

Obstruction of Traffic with a motor vehicle – level 6 felony

Driving While Suspended with a Prior Suspension within 10 years – Class A Misdemeanor

Sources say Green was allegedly using his car to block oncoming traffic in the northbound lanes of I-465 to let other drivers in his crew to race. Detectives say they believe Green participated in another similar incident back in September.

The Indiana State Police states they would like to encourage the public to report reckless or aggressive driving by calling 911. They say the investigation is ongoing and there is no further information to release at this time.