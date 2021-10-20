Illinois State Police investigate officer involved shooting in Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police was requested on Wednesday to investigate an officer involved shooting that happened in Hamilton County.

According to sheriff’s deputies, a suspect was being booked at the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department just after midnight on Wednesday for possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine. Sheriff’s deputies say the suspect broke free from restraints and assaulted officers. Two deputies fired their weapons and hit the suspect who was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.