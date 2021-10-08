Impaired driver arrested after driving 104 miles per hour on I-69

PIKE COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – Indiana State Police arrested a man they say was driving 104 miles per hour on I-69 on Friday while under the influence.

An Indiana State Trooper performed a traffic stop and identified the driver of the speeding vehicle as Sergio Weathers, 31, of Evansville. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected a strong odor of raw marijuana inside the vehicle. A search revealed approximately 90 grams of marijuana.

Police say the driver displayed signs of impairment and failed field sobriety tests. According to police, Weathers had a blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent and was also under the influence of marijuana. He was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail.

