PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Indiana State Police say one of their troopers pulled over a vehicle on I-69 Saturday afternoon, finding a handgun and multiple syringes.

Around 3:25 p.m., an Indiana State trooper observed a black Dodge Charger speeding north at 87 mph in the posted 70 mph zone, police say. The driver was identified as Kyle R. Horstman, 31, of Washington.

According to an ISP document, the trooper smelled the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the car and noticed a syringe on the passenger side floorboard. Law enforcement officials say Horstman displayed signs of impairment, failed field sobriety tests and refused to submit to a chemical test.

During a search of the vehicle, officers tell us they located three more syringes and a handgun that was in multiple pieces. Horstman was arrested and taken to the Pike County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Arrested and Charges:

Kyle Horstman, 31, Washington, IN