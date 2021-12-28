Indiana DNR to campers: Beware of third-party scam

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Indiana DNR Logo Web

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a possible scam involving campsite bookings. The scammer has been fraudulently advertising and renting out campsites to Hoosiers, who then find the site they think they reserved and paid for is not available.

State properties that have been used in this scam include:

  • Trine State Recreation Area
  • Spring Mill State Park
  • Morgan-Monroe State Forest
  • Greene Sullivan State Forest
  • McCormick’s Creek State Park

Instances of this scam go as far back as July. If you used a third party via social media to reserve a campsite earlier this year, you may be a victim of this scam.

Victims should contact the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536. Hoosiers should only make campsite reservations at the official Indiana DNR website or call their reservation line at (866) 612-6746.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories