Indiana DNR to campers: Beware of third-party scam

INDIANA (WEHT) Indiana Conservation Officers are currently investigating a possible scam involving campsite bookings. The scammer has been fraudulently advertising and renting out campsites to Hoosiers, who then find the site they think they reserved and paid for is not available.

State properties that have been used in this scam include:

Trine State Recreation Area

Spring Mill State Park

Morgan-Monroe State Forest

Greene Sullivan State Forest

McCormick’s Creek State Park

Instances of this scam go as far back as July. If you used a third party via social media to reserve a campsite earlier this year, you may be a victim of this scam.

Victims should contact the Indiana Conservation Officer Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536. Hoosiers should only make campsite reservations at the official Indiana DNR website or call their reservation line at (866) 612-6746.