Indiana man faces 10th civil suit for molesting children

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man sentenced to 120 years in prison for molesting 20 children while working at a YMCA and an elementary school is facing a 10th civil lawsuit stemming from that abuse.

Michael Begin, 21, pleaded guilty in 2019 to 20 counts of child molestation in Clark County and was sentenced to the maximum 120-year sentence. The victims’ families filed nine civil lawsuits against Begin during 2018. But the News and Tribune reports that an attorney for one of the families filed a civil tort on March 24 that names Begin and the YMCA as defendants and seeks a jury trial.