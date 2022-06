BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) – An Indiana man accused of abusing and starving to death his 12-year-old son pleaded guilty to murder. Luis Eduardo Posso Jr. entered the plea agreement that calls for the dismissal of other charges, including neglect and battery.

The transient man carried the body into the emergency room of a Bloomington hospital in 2019.

An autopsy showed the child had been beaten and starved and that he weighed only 50 pounds.

Posso’s sentencing hearing is August 18.