MUNCIE, Ind. — A Delaware County man who was previously found guilty of strangling a 5-year-old boy to the point where he bled has been sentenced to 6 years in prison, ordered 1 year of probation and fined $185.

Dana L. Love, 58, of Muncie was convicted by a jury last month on two felony charges:

Count 1: Battery Resulting in Bodily Injury on a Child Less than 14 years of age Level 5 Felony

Count 2: Strangulation Level 6 Felony



Court documents show that Love had choked a young boy after the child hit him in the stomach. The 5-year-old reportedly had burst capillaries and could barely speak following the incident.

The boy was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital’s emergency room after being strangled and survived the attack. For a full breakdown of the incident, click here.

On Friday, Love was sentenced to 4 years in prison for his battery of a child charge and 2 years for his strangulation charge. He will receive 158 days of jail credit for time already served.

Upon his release, Love has been sentenced to one year of supervised probation and has also been ordered to pay the court $185.