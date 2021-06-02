Indiana State Trooper charged for striking K9 unit

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind (WEHT) – An Indiana State Trooper is being charged for striking a Law Enforcement K9 during a training session.

Indiana State Police say Trooper Dustan Rubenacker, 29, struck his police K9 during a training session in Jasper back in March. Several Indiana State Police K9 teams were present when the alleged incident occurred. During the training session, Rubenacker allegedly used “unreasonable discipline” toward his K9 Odin for not focusing on the correct target.

Odin was taken to a veterinarian clinic where it was determined that he had a serious fracture to his right rear leg. Odin underwent surgery to repair his leg, but it is not known a this time if Odin will return to work.

The charge for striking a Law Enforcement Animal is a Class A misdemeanor. Rubenacker is currently on administrative leave with pay. An internal investigation is ongoing.