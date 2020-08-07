Infant death under investigation in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Police are investigating after being called to a home on Cumberland Avenue between Dearborn and Emerson streets Friday morning about an infant not breathing.

Police say the mother called 911 around 5:45 a.m. when she discovered her one and a half month old child wasn’t breathing. The mother said she had fallen asleep with the child in the bed.

First responders tried to resuscitate the infant, but the child was pronounced dead on the scene. The incident is under investigation.

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 7, 2020)

LATEST CRIME NEWS: