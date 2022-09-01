EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A man is in custody after Evansville police and SWAT breached a home in the 2000 block of Herbert Avenue around 8:30 Thursday night. Convicted Felon, Brent Lee McPhall, 41, was arrested and transported to Deaconess Midtown for medical jail clearance.

The Evansville Police Department (EPD) say prior to this incident, an email was sent to all EPD officers warning them that the suspect, Brent Lee McPhall, 41, was armed, dangerous and at large in the Evansville area and was known for resisting and assaulting police. According to police, the email contained pictures of McPhall riding a stolen motorcycle.

Police officials say officers spotted the suspect riding the motorcycle while patrolling and followed him to a residence on Herbert Avenue. The officers on the scene say they had the residence surrounded when the suspect walked out the back door and they ordered him to show his hands.

EPD says McPhall reached into his waistband and ran back into the house before attempting to run out the front door with similar results. According to the affidavit, one juvenile girl and two adult women, identified as Wolters and Vantrease, ran out of the house. Vantrease had been given a ride to the residence by the suspect according to the police, and had watched him throw his gun under the couch in the house.

The affidavit states a Bearcat was used to call the suspect out and when he didn’t respond, police breached the home. Authorities say SWAT used chemical munitions and a conducted electoral weapon inside the house to draw McPhall out while police secured the gun from under the couch.

He is now being held at the Vanderburgh County Correction Center on the following charges: