HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – A rash of thefts involving a motor vehicle, a trailer, guns, tools and other items lead to several arrests after an investigation involving the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office General Investigations Unit and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

According to officials, members of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office obtained information on the whereabouts of a stolen vehicle, which led to a search warrant being conducted in the 200 block of Stillhouse Lane. The vehicle was recovered along with several more items being located including firearms, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Authorities say Paul Howard was charged and transported to the Ohio County Detention Center. The evidence and information found led to several others known to law enforcement. Officials say these individuals were brought in, and all parties admitted to being complicit with the others in the theft, removal and disposal of items from the thefts. All were eventually charged: Avery Green, Corey Brown, Cierra Dennis and Nick Small.

Officials say Small was also implicated in receiving a stolen trailer out of Indiana to include defacing the VIN plate on the trailer.

The investigation continues to be active and additional arrests are likely.