Investigators develop leads in Struthers shooting that killed a child and hurt 4 others

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers Police Chief Tim Roddy said investigators are beginning to develop leads into a mass shooting early Monday that killed a 4-year-old boy and left four others hurt.

During a Monday afternoon press conference, Roddy said they have at least two suspects in the case.

Roddy identfied the child who died as 4 -year -old Rowan Sweeney.

The adults victims are:

Andre Stephon McCoy Jr., 20, of Youngstown

Yarnell Green Jr., 30, of Youngstown

Cassandra Marsicola, 20, of Campbell

Alexis Schneider, 22, of Struthers

A gunman shot the four adults and the boy in the living room at a home in the 100 block of Perry St. about 1:55 a.m.

During an earlier press conference, Roddy said one of the men was shot in the head twice and is in critical condition at St. Elizabeth Health Center. The other man, who was shot in the back twice, is “close to critical condition.” The women, who were shot in the leg and hip areas, are in stable condition.

The boy died in his mother’s arms, police said.

The mother is one of the women hurt in the shooting. Police said she lives at the house.

Roddy said the suspect barged through the front door, which leads directly to the living room, and after a series of shouts, began shooting before running away. He left before police got there.

Neighbors reported hearing gunfire but no one saw or heard a vehicle, Roddy said.

The shooter is described as a younger, thin, light-skinned black man who was wearing a black jacket at the time.

Roddy said they have some leads but no one has been arrested yet.

The women are talking to investigators about what they know and they’ve also gotten some tips from concerned citizens.

Both women who were shot are friends, but Roddy said he was not exactly sure of the relationship they had with the men who were there.

One of their cars, which was parked in front of the house, was towed for evidence.

When asked if police had been to the home before, Roddy said there were “issues” there. Last week, police responded to the house for an overdose and before they got there, the person who overdosed had ran away. Police eventually chased the person down so they could get him treatment.

Roddy said the Mahoning County Homicide Task Force is helping Struthers police, as well as the Youngstown, Campbell and Mill Creek police departments, and the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

BCI is searching the scene for money, drugs and weapons.

Roddy said another press conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The last time Struthers had a homicide was 2014. The city had two that year — a stabbing at Struthers Manor and a shooting death on Renee Drive.

Anyone with information on Monday’s shooting should call Crimestoppers Youngstown at 330-746-CLUE or Struthers police at 330-755-9849.

(This story was originally published on September 21, 2020)